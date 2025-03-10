Trump threatens to arrest more pro-Palestinian protesters at colleges, universities

Local universities are responding after a former Columbia University grad student and Palestinian activist was arrested and told that his green card is being revoked — and President Donald Trump has promised more arrests at other universities.

What we know:

Protests were held at Georgetown University on Monday — a school that boasts nearly 4,000 international students, some holding green cards just like activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Georgetown has already drawn the ire of the Trump administration after acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin opened an inquiry into the school's diversity, equity, and inclusion instruction. Now, there's some concern for students across the DMV about their green cards after Khalil's arrest.

Georgetown University students for Justice in Palestine blasted Columbia on Instagram, saying, "shame on them and all universities working with fascist DHS." Georgetown did not respond to FOX 5's request for information on a response plan.

Meanwhile, George Washington University — where we saw dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters set up camp last May — said in a statement to FOX 5 that, "University officials regularly monitor, analyze, and assess any potential impacts to our campus community as a result of new or changing federal, state and city laws and executive actions. We adjust as necessary to ensure that our policies both remain consistent with our commitment to free expression on campus and also comply with applicable law."

What we don't know:

It's unclear why exactly Khalil was arrested, but it could be related to his on-campus pro-Palestinian protest activities after both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested a connection between the arrest and the protests, which are protected by the first amendment.

Monday morning, Trump promised that Khalil's is the first arrest of many to come, saying, "We know there are more students at Columbia and other universities across the country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump administration will not tolerate it."

What's next:

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), an organization dedicated to promoting free speech for all, says students from across the country have already begun reaching out, concerned about what this means for them.

"So far the message is: watch what you say. We don't have details yet as to the grounds for Khalil's arrest and in the absence of that information we're left to wonder. Is it because of his protected political speech, or is it because of something he did that violated law, right? If he did something that was criminal, he should be notified of what those charges are, and have an opportunity to contest them," said Will Creeley, the legal director with FIRE.

A judge in New York blocked the immediate deportation of Khalil while his challenge plays out.

What’s really being considered here, however, is the First Amendment. If you have to wonder if what you say about either the United States government or even the government of a foreign country like Israel is going to land you in jail, it could point to a wider issue for the country.