Trump to speak at IAC summit in first DC visit since assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington, D.C., for the first time since an attempted assassination at his Florida golf course.

Trump is set to speak at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit at the Washington Hilton, a venue with a somber history of its own, as it was the site of the 1981 attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.

As Trump’s appearance comes just days after the attack, his security has been significantly increased.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is advocating for a bill that would provide Trump with "presidential-level protection" in light of the recent threats.

"Given that Trump has been targeted twice in two months, extra security is definitely needed," said a source close to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service, which operates on an annual budget of about $3 billion, allocates less than half of its resources to protecting presidents, vice presidents, and their families.

Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey, a member of the House's Attempted Assassination Task Force, revealed that his panel is considering adding more funds to the Secret Service’s budget to meet the increasing demands.

The summit will also include tributes to the victims and heroes of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel and features several key speakers, including Andrei Kozlov, a former Israeli hostage freed from Hamas, and the families of hostages still in captivity.

Trump's speech is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.