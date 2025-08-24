Trump slams 'crime-ridden' Baltimore in response to Maryland governor's invitation

article

The Brief President Donald Trump is slamming Baltimore, along with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a recent social media post. The post is in response to an invitation by the governor for the president to visit Maryland. The president said he would visit when crime is down in "out-of-control" Baltimore.



President Donald Trump has rejected an invitation to visit Maryland, while taking aim at its governor and largest city.

What they're saying:

"Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I "walk the streets of Maryland" with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

The president then suggested he would go for "a walk" after the governor cleans up crime, offering to send "troops" if help was needed.

"Which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime. After only one week, there is NO CRIME AND NO MURDER IN DC! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly "walk the streets" with the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland," Trump said.

Related article

After stating that Baltimore is ranked the fourth-worst city in the nation for crime and murder, the president relayed this message to the governor: "Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I’ll then see you on the streets!!!"

The backstory:

The president's response comes just days after Gov. Moore invited Trump to visit Maryland to discuss public safety strategies.

"Last week, you responded to my concerns about the deployment of National Guard personnel for municipal policing in Washington, D.C. by insulting me personally from the Oval Office. So I wanted to write in order to clarify the root of my frustration and extend an invitation for you to visit Maryland," Moore wrote in a letter to Trump on Thursday.

The governor went on to state that homicides in Maryland are down statewide by 20 percent since his inauguration two and a half years ago, and that Baltimore was on track to have the lowest number of homicides.

"If there’s anything Maryland has proven over the last two years, it’s that we can achieve performance without being performative. Progress requires the right tool for the right mission. Asking the patriotic citizen soldiers of our National Guard to police our cities doesn’t meet that test," Moore said.

He ended by inviting the president to attend a public safety walk in September, on a date of his choosing.

Dig deeper:

Last week, Trump also threatened on social media to fully "takeover" Washington, D.C., accusing Mayor Muriel Bowser of disseminating "inaccurate crime figures."

"Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN! The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job. They are out in force, and are NOT PLAYING GAMES!!! As bad as it sounds to say, there were no murders this week for the first time in memory."

"Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City! Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!!"