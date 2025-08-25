Expand / Collapse search

Trump to sign executive order eliminating cashless bail for DC suspects

By
Updated  August 25, 2025 11:08am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Trump plans to end cashless bail for D.C. suspects with new executive order.
    • A second order would target cash bail nationwide by threatening federal funding.
    • Trump blames rising crime on bail reforms in major U.S. cities.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday eliminating cashless bail for suspects arrested in Washington, D.C., according to a White House official.

FOX News also confirmed that Trump is set to sign a second order aimed at ending cash bail nationwide and would potentially threaten to withhold federal funding from jurisdictions that continue.

READ MORE: Some National Guard troops in DC now armed as Trump takeover continues

"Crime in American Cities started to significantly rise when they went to CASHLESS BAIL," Trump said in a Truth Social post in July. "The WORST criminals are flooding our streets and endangering even our great law enforcement officers. It is a complete disaster, and must be ended, IMMEDIATELY!"

 

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX News and previous FOX 5 reporting.     

NewsDonald J. TrumpCrime in the DMV