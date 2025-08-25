Trump to sign executive order eliminating cashless bail for DC suspects

The Brief Trump plans to end cashless bail for D.C. suspects with new executive order. A second order would target cash bail nationwide by threatening federal funding. Trump blames rising crime on bail reforms in major U.S. cities.



President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday eliminating cashless bail for suspects arrested in Washington, D.C., according to a White House official.

FOX News also confirmed that Trump is set to sign a second order aimed at ending cash bail nationwide and would potentially threaten to withhold federal funding from jurisdictions that continue.

"Crime in American Cities started to significantly rise when they went to CASHLESS BAIL," Trump said in a Truth Social post in July. "The WORST criminals are flooding our streets and endangering even our great law enforcement officers. It is a complete disaster, and must be ended, IMMEDIATELY!"