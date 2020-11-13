Trump says he may 'stop by' rally planned in DC Saturday

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday alluding to the possibility that he would attend a planned rally in D.C., organized in support of the president and his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, in some fashion on Saturday.

The president tweeted, "Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!"

Activists organizing under the banners of “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal” are expected to be among those protesting and marching in D.C. this weekend.

