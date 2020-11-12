DC police announce several parking restrictions, street closures ahead of weekend protests

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced several parking restrictions and street closures due to multiple First Amendment demonstrations that are scheduled to occur in DC from Friday to Sunday.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:00 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 15 11:59 p.m.:

- H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

- I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- 15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

- 17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 15 11:59 p.m.:

- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

- 16th Street from K Street to O Street

- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

- Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic on Saturday, Nov. 14 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. If safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence.

- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street, NW

- Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

- D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

- C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

- Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- 15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- 16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

- 17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

- Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

- Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

- 12th Street Tunnel

- 9th Street Tunnel

While the Metropolitan Police Department does not anticipate street closures on Friday, Nov. 13 or Sunday, Nov. 15, there is the potential for intermittent closures in the downtown area. For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.