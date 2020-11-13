Trump supporters expected to march on DC; police chief says cops will be ready

Pro-Trump supporters are expected to march on D.C. this weekend, a week after former Vice President Joe Biden declared victory in the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, claiming voting misconduct in multiple contested states.

Ardent supporters have protested at voting centers – particularly in Philadelphia and Maricopa County in Arizona.

The exact number of protesters who will march on D.C. is not known – but activists organizing under the banners of “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal” are expected to be among them.

The president’s supporters are expected to encounter counter-protesters.

D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham says he expects the entire department to be available this weekend to ensure that these demonstrations remain peaceful.

Newsham noted that police have noticed some social media posts indicating that some of the activists plan on arriving in the nation’s capital with firearms. He cautioned that open carry is illegal in the District, and in some locations, firearms are forbidden altogether.

He says signage reminding visitors of the appropriate ordinances will be in place later today or Saturday.

Newsham also indicated that COVID-19 guidelines – including masks – will be enforced in D.C. this weekend.

