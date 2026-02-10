Monks 'Walk for Peace' set to arrive in DC Tuesday

A group of Buddhist monks is expected to reach Washington, D.C., on foot Tuesday, completing a cross‑country peace walk that began in Texas.

What we know:

Nineteen monks launched the Walk for Peace on Oct. 26, 2025, from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth. They come from Theravada Buddhist monasteries around the world and are led by Pannakara, vice president of the Fort Worth temple.

"On Day 108, we will leave Virginia and cross into Washington, DC! This is a significant and sacred milestone on our 2,300-mile journey for peace," the monks wrote online Monday night. "After walking through many states, we finally arrive in our nation's capital."

The monks plan to mark the final days of their journey with public appearances at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday and the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday.

Their message of peace has resonated with people across the country, offering a moment of calm amid conflict and political division.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that each morning begins with a prayer of thanks for the many faith organizations that have hosted the monks along the way. Monday’s trek through Alexandria and Arlington drew crowds lining the route, bringing flowers, signs and hope that the monks’ message of peace will take hold.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 09: With the Washington Monument in the background, Buddhist monks continue their March for Peace on February 09, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. A group of 18 monks began a 2,300-mile march on October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, to raise awareness of "peace, loving kindness and compassion" in the United States and the world, and will arrive in the nation's capital tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What's next:

Here’s Tuesday’s schedule:

7:00 a.m.: Walk begins

9:30–10:45 a.m.: Public event at Bender Arena

Lunch stop: National United Methodist Church (invitees only)

1:00–2:30 p.m.: Interfaith ceremony at Washington National Cathedral

2:30 p.m.: Unity Walk on Embassy Row

Evening: Night stop at George Washington University (private event)

Police are asking people not to line the route along Glebe Road from N. River Street to Chain Bridge on Tuesday morning for safety reasons.