Buddhist monks’ ‘Walk for Peace’ nears its end with final day in DC

A massive 15-week, 2,300-mile trek for peace is coming to an end on Wednesday as a group of dedicated Buddhist monks embarks on the final full day of their journey through the nation's capital.

What we know:

Preparations are underway at George Washington University on Wednesday morning as a large contingent of DC police gather to manage potential street closures and ensure safety as the "Walk for Peace" moves through the city.

The monks' final day in DC will begin with a walk toward the Peace Monument on Capitol Hill at 9:30 a.m.

Following a lunch break, the group will hold an event at the Lincoln Memorial in the afternoon.

The backstory:

As the group entered DC earlier this week, they were joined by local nuns, monks, and throngs of supporters — many who have followed the movement online and traveled to the nation's Capital specifically to participate in the event.

On Tuesday, the "Walk for Peace" marched down a closed Massachusetts Avenue, passing the embassies of numerous nations— a symbolic route for their message of inner peace. They were greeted by thousands of cheering supporters as they arrived at the Washington National Cathedral.

During a gathering with interfaith leaders, the District of Columbia presented the group with a proclamation honoring their journey and their mission to promote "peace over conflict." The event also included a guided meditation session outside the cathedral.

What's next:

After a final stop at the Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Thursday, the monks plan to return home to Texas.