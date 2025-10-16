Trump DC Arch: Proposed gateway to nation’s capital unveiled at White House

The Brief Trump unveils proposed arch as gateway to Washington, D.C. The design features Lady Liberty. He revealed the plan during a White House dinner with donors.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a proposed arch that would serve as a symbolic gateway to the nation’s capital.

Trump unveils DC arch

He presented the idea during a White House dinner attended by donors and corporate representatives who pledged funds for a new ballroom.

The arch would be built at one end of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, which spans the Potomac River between Virginia and Washington, D.C., directly across from the Lincoln Memorial, he said.

Design revealed

Trump displayed three miniature models of the design, each topped with a statue of Lady Liberty. He noted that while all were impressive, the largest was his favorite.

"It’s going to be really beautiful," Trump said.

