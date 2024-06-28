Former president Donald Trump hosted a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia on Friday afternoon, while President Joe Biden held his rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

At the Biden rally, the crowd chanted, "Four more years, four more years".

"I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious," Biden told the crowd. "But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job."

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was part of the pre-program event in the afternoon at Greenbriar Farms and called it the "best Trump rally ever".

"Mr. President, eight years ago you left your business career and built a great America and in Virginia, we’re going to work to elect Donald Trump back to the White House."

Trump took to the stage at about 4 p.m. and concluded his speech around 5:30 p.m.

"We are all Americans. Together, we will show November 5 to be the most important day in the history of America," he said. "We are one movement, one people, one family, one glorious nation under God."

Topics at the debate Thursday included abortion, immigration, foreign policy, and inflation, with the showdown taking a personal turn at times when President Joe Biden highlighted Trump’s criminal convictions.

Trump, in response, pointed to Biden’s son Hunter, who was also recently convicted.

Trump supporters who attended the rally said there were a number of issues important to them in this election cycle.

"The economy, the border. Healthcare, I mean, it’s everything right now," Michele Spurlock said. "How much things cost, trying to pay for rent, or buy a house. It’s just really difficult right now."

Jason Cyphers said he watched the debate Thursday night and was not impressed with what he heard.

"We definitely need change. We’re in a lot of trouble at the moment. I don’t know, it seems like they glossed over the real things and argue and say who’s a better man, which really doesn’t matter," Cyphers said.

Neither candidate has been formally nominated by their party and Trump has yet to announce his running mate pick, though several names have been floated as possibilities including – not limited to – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Other names that have been mentioned include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.