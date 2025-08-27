Trump calls for death penalty in DC: 'It's a very strong preventative'

President Donald Trump is now calling for capital punishment in the capitol city.

What we know:

"If somebody kills somebody in the Capitol, Washington D.C., we're going to be seeking the death penalty. And it's a very strong preventative," said Trump during a Tuesday cabinet meeting.

A previous D.C. Council repealed the death penalty in the early 1981s and voters have rejected returning it since.

The president's call for the death penalty came after the 12-day streak of no D.C. homicides since the federal surge, ended early Tuesday morning, when a 31-year-old husband and father of two was shot and killed inside his Southeast D.C. apartment building.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Attorney General confirmed on social media the federal surge has seen 84 arrests and 8 illegal firearms seized since Tuesday, now making 1,178 arrests and 123 illegal guns seized since the federal takeover began.

DOT to takeover Union Station

The Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday plans for the USDOT to reclaim management of Union Station amid the federal takeover of Washington D.C.

The announcement came ahead of Secretary Duffy joining Amtrak leaders in the launching of new Acela trains.

"With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people – all while increasing the organization’s profitability," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duff in released statement, "But we’re not stopping there. Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost."

It's not clear what type of impact this move will have as the federal government continues to increase its control in D.C. It's FOX 5's understanding that Union Station is already owned by the Department of Transportation but managed by other entities. Checking in with city leadership on Wednesday morning, it appears several sources were hearing this news for the first time. A source with the Mayor's office tells FOX 5 they were aware of the secretary's comments but had not seen any formal letter regarding the announcement.

Man facing charges for allegedly spitting at National Guard members

FOX 5 is also learning a man is now facing a felony assault for allegedly spitting at two National Guard members in the face this past Friday as they were patrolling Union Station. Court documents say Scott J. Pichon approached two guard members from South Carolina on a scooter. The Maryland Bar Association shows a Scott James Pichon has been licensed as an attorney in Maryland since 2019.

FOX 5 is reaching out to those involved for further comment.

National Guard picking up trash in DC

A busload of members was seen doing so by Lafayette Square, just outside of the White House Tuesday morning. The Joint Task Force for DC confirms this is part of a "Beautification and Restoration Mission" with 110 guard members picking up trash Tuesday — at Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin. FOX 5 is told there are plans to complete 40 or more tasks, a JTF-DC official writing, "We are committed to keeping D.C. safe and beautiful."

Jay Carey is the man who protested another action — the issuing of several executive orders by President Donald Trump, including an order that would call for a year behind bars as punishment for desecrating or burning the American flag.

Carey was captured on video being taken into custody after burning a flag outside of the White House. Carey told FOX 5 after his release, "It wasn't a matter of disrespecting the flag. I'm a veteran. I fought under that flag. With that flag. For that flag. It's a matter of protesting against what the president was putting out: an executive order because he feels he can do anything that he wants and that's just not the case."

Carey tells FOX 5 he received two citations but says he's waiting to see whether he'll be charged at the behest of the president.

