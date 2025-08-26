DC homicide-free streak ends with deadly shooting in southeast during Trump’s federal crackdown

The Brief A man was fatally shot early Monday in Southeast D.C. The killing ends a 12-day homicide-free streak during Trump’s federal crackdown. Police have made over 1,000 arrests and seized more than 100 illegal guns.



A deadly shooting in southeast Washington has ended the city’s 12-day streak without a homicide during President Trump’s federal takeover.

Police say the latest killing was reported around 12:24 a.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The last homicide in D.C. was reported on August 13 around 11 a.m. Trump’s federal takeover began August 11, followed by the arrival of National Guard troops on August 12.

Over 1,000 arrests have been made and over 100 illegal guns have been seized since the beginning of the crackdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.