Expand / Collapse search

DC homicide-free streak ends with deadly shooting in southeast during Trump’s federal crackdown

By and
Updated  August 26, 2025 9:14am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
DC homicide-free streak ends with deadly shooting in southeast

DC homicide-free streak ends with deadly shooting in southeast

A deadly shooting in southeast Washington has ended the city’s 12-day streak without a homicide during President Trump’s federal takeover.

The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot early Monday in Southeast D.C.
    • The killing ends a 12-day homicide-free streak during Trump’s federal crackdown.
    • Police have made over 1,000 arrests and seized more than 100 illegal guns.

WASHINGTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Washington has ended the city’s 12-day streak without a homicide during President Trump’s federal takeover.

Police say the latest killing was reported around 12:24 a.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The last homicide in D.C. was reported on August 13 around 11 a.m. Trump’s federal takeover began August 11, followed by the arrival of National Guard troops on August 12.

Over 1,000 arrests have been made and over 100 illegal guns have been seized since the beginning of the crackdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Army veteran detained after flag burning outside White House

Army veteran detained after flag burning outside White House

An Army veteran was detained outside the White House after burning an American flag in protest just hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute flag desecration. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has the latest.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.

NewsCrime in the DMVWashington, D.C.