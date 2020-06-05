Trump blasts Bowser after mayor requests federal law enforcement, military be removed from DC

President Donald Trump blasted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Twitter Friday after she requested the withdrawal of all federal law enforcement and military personnel in the District after days of protests following the death of George Floyd.

RELATED: Mayor Muriel Bowser wants federal law enforcement, soldiers out of DC

Tensions between local and federal officials have continued to widen during the protests – and a massive steel fence is now encircling the White House complex and the Ellipse.

On Thursday, Bowser sent a letter to Trump saying the protests had been peaceful and no arrests had been made the night before.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Demonstrators stand in front of National Guard and other law enforcement officers during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, Trump tweeted, in part: "The incompetent mayor of Washington, D.C. @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for 'handouts', is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment over the last number of nights."

Trump doubled down late Friday evening, tweeting:

".@MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C. If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis!"

Earlier today, Trump defended his decision to call in the military. He also praised the Secret Service for its actions during the protests here in D.C.