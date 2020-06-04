Mayor Muriel Bowser wants federal law enforcement, soldiers out of DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had a message for federal troops and police that are patrolling the District’s streets amid George Floyd protests – “Get out.”

Tensions between local and federal officials have continued to widen during the protests – and a massive steel fence is now encircling the White House complex and the Ellipse.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Thursday was a busy – if peaceful – day in the nation’s capital. Protesters stayed on message – repeating calls for social justice.

On Wednesday, there were no arrests in the District, ushering in a day without a curfew on Thursday.

The White House, the Treasury Department, and the Executive Office Building are now surrounded by a giant steel fence re-enforced with concrete barriers.

RELATED: Some of the most powerful anti-racism signs seen in the DC protests

Advertisement

The National Park Service says this was requested by the Secret Service.

Protestors say the fence won’t stop them, but some told FOX 5 that when it comes to helping black communities, they want their fellow protestors to put words into action.

“I saw them putting this up as I was coming, to me it seems like fear, it strikes me as it’s coming from a place of fear,” one protestor said.

RELATED: DC mayor says no curfew tonight after day of zero arrests during George Floyd protests

Bowser says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked to her today about the federal law enforcement and troops that are now on the streets in D.C.

Bowser said today that they are being directed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who has a command post at the FBI building.

Bowser said she wants the forces removed – meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Virginia Senator Mark Warner warned Congress that it’s not enough to talk support for the protest and criticize Trump. Warner says lawmakers will actually do something.

“We are in communication, to communicate our need absolutely and to communicate the first thing is we want the military, we want troops from out of state out of Washington, D.C.,” the mayor said.

“If the Congress does not hear those voices, not just the voices of the protestors, but the voices of the police chiefs themselves that are joining these protests then we’re not doing our job,” Warner said.

National Guard troops from West Virginia arrived in the area last night at Joint Base Andrews.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says a massive demonstration is being planned by protestors for this Saturday – and the chief says that could be the largest event since the demonstrations began last week.