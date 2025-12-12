Trump to attend Army-Navy Game in Baltimore

President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance this Saturday when the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen meet in Baltimore to compete for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

What we know:

The rivalry game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

A mass protest, titled "Charm City says NO to Tyranny," is planned for outside of the stadium Saturday.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is also expected to be in attendance.

The backstory:

The Army–Navy Game isn't just another regular-season contest. This game is notably a celebration of history, discipline and patriotism, according to ESPN. ‘America’s Game' is a clash where uniforms are as symbolic as helmets. From service academies to the stands, the rivalry transcends typical college football drama.

This year’s edition has clear stakes for both teams: pride, reputation and the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

And as always, expectations are high for a disciplined game where defensive physicality and headstrong grit will likely decide the outcome.

What you can do:

The Army-Navy Game returns on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. FOX 5's Chad Ricardo will be on the ground, covering every moment of the buildup to this iconic matchup, and you can catch him streaming live on FOX LOCAL from 2-3 p.m. Make sure you're watching to experience the sights, sounds and energy as fans, cadets and midshipmen come together for one of college football's most storied showdowns.