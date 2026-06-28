Trump attacks DC mayoral nominee Janeese Lewis George online

The Brief President Donald Trump targeted D.C. mayoral nominee Janeese Lewis George on Truth Social, labeling her a "Communist" and vowing to block her progressive agenda should she be elected in November. While Lewis George's platform explicitly calls for strengthening D.C.'s sanctuary status, her legislative record and existing District law differ from Trump's characterization. The online confrontation sets up a direct clash over local autonomy between the White House and the heavily favored Democratic nominee.



President Donald Trump targeted Democratic mayoral nominee Janeese Lewis George in a social media post on Sunday, labeling her a "Communist" and vowing to block her progressive policy proposals if she takes office.

The online broadside sets up an immediate conflict between the White House and the 38-year-old D.C. Councilmember, who recently won the Democratic primary to succeed outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser.

In an overwhelmingly Democratic city, Lewis George is heavily favored to win the general election, positioned to become the District's first mayor associated with democratic socialist politics, according to The Associated Press.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump criticized Lewis George's platform, claiming she intends to "empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal [undocumented immigrants] back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police [and] continue and expand Cashless Bail."

He added that he planned to meet with her but forewarned the public that he would not let the city "be destroyed by a Communist adherent who has no intention to, MAKE WASHINGTON GREAT AGAIN!"

Policy platform and local statutes

Dig deeper:

While Lewis George's platform explicitly calls for strengthening D.C.'s sanctuary status and ending local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities, her legislative record and District law differ from Trump's characterization.

For instance, Trump criticized the continuation of "cashless bail" in the District; however, Washington, D.C., has operated under a non-financial pretrial release system since the passage of the federal Bail Reform Act of 1992, 28 years before Lewis George joined the D.C. Council.

As for public safety, Lewis George’s campaign prioritizes expanding mental health crisis responses, investing in youth intervention programs and creating mixed-income housing, rather than defunding law enforcement or emptying prisons.

Political context and local governance

Big picture view:

The friction follows a competitive primary season where Lewis George defeated six other candidates to secure the Democratic nomination, according to the AP, campaigning on affordability, education, child care and policing reform.

Her victory came during an election cycle that utilized ranked-choice voting for the first time in the District.

Her victory also came amid ongoing debate over federal involvement in District affairs. She has positioned herself as a defender of D.C.’s limited home rule and has criticized efforts to expand federal oversight of city governance, according to The Associated Press.

Speaking at a news conference following her primary win, Lewis George said she expects to work with the White House when possible, noting that "as every mayor has had to work with any President of the United States, no matter their party."

At the same time, she emphasized limits to that cooperation, saying she would not hesitate to oppose federal actions she believes harm District residents or weaken local authority.

"We are not going to be able to stand up for our autonomy and fight for D.C. statehood ultimately, by just complying in advance," Lewis George said. "I have also been very clear that I will work with anyone, including the president, for the best interest of D.C. residents."