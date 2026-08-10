MPD identifies 18-year-old girl shot and killed in Southeast DC

The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the 18-year-old girl shot and killed in Southeast Washington, D.C., over the weekend as Daremiah Banks. Banks had recently graduated from high school. Newly obtained Ring camera footage captured the sound of multiple gunshots during the incident.



The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the 18-year-old girl shot and killed in Southeast Washington, D.C., over the weekend as Daremiah Banks.

What we know:

Officers discovered Banks unconscious around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of K Street in Southeast D.C., where she subsequently died at the scene. Banks had recently graduated from high school.

Newly obtained Ring camera footage captured the sound of multiple gunshots during the incident. The footage shows gunfire striking a nearby parked car, shattering its rear windshield, while a bullet penetrated the window of a neighbor's home inches from where she was sitting.

What we don't know:

Investigators are attempting to determine the motive behind the shooting and whether Banks was acquainted with the perpetrators.

What's next:

MPD is currently searching for three suspects who were last seen fleeing the scene in a silver sedan.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.