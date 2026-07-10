Trump Arch: Plan for DC wins early approval from National Capital Planning Commission

President Donald Trump’s plan to build a towering arch in the nation’s capital won initial approval Thursday from a key federal commission, though members delayed a decision on whether a federal height‑limit law should apply to the project.

What we know:

Despite widespread public opposition, the National Capital Planning Commission voted to approve preliminary site and building plans for the 250‑foot arch Trump wants to place on a traffic circle at the Virginia end of the Memorial Bridge.

The vote moves the project, one of several Trump‑backed construction efforts aimed at reshaping parts of Washington, a step closer to reality.

Commission staff had recommended preliminary approval while requesting changes to ensure the arch complies with the Height of Buildings Act.

Suggested adjustments included redistributing height among the main structure, the habitable roof that would hold an observation deck, and the statues planned for the top.

But commissioners, led by chairman Will Scharf, opted to continue debating whether the law applies at all.

RELATED: Protesters bash proposed Trump arch near Arlington cemetery after early approval

A detail photo of the proposed "Independence Arch," Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

The staff report noted the commission has long applied the act in its review process. Scharf said the Interior Department, which oversees the federal land where the arch would be built, submitted a legal analysis arguing the law "is not binding on the federal government."

"My view is that, today, we are just considering this project for preliminary approval and that, as a result, it’s not necessary for us to take up this broader issue of the applicability of the Height of Buildings Act to federal construction until our next meeting at the earliest," Scharf said.

Eight of the 12 commissioners, including Scharf and two other Trump appointees, voted for preliminary approval. One voted against it, and three voted present. Scharf said final approval could come as early as September.

Many who testified opposed placing a celebratory arch so close to Arlington National Cemetery. Others argued it would be better suited to an area near the Capitol or sports venues.

Michael Lemmon, one of three Vietnam veterans and an architectural historian suing to block construction at Memorial Circle, said the arch would disrespect those buried at Arlington. Trump has said the arch is meant to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

"As a combat veteran, I feel a duty to protect the memory and honor the sacrifice of my comrades and all those buried there," Lemmon said. "This vainglorious monumental arch does neither."

President Donald Trump meets with members Cabinet members and others about the proposed "Victory Arch" in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Opponents also noted that major memorials, including those honoring Vietnam veterans, World War II service members and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., were built only after lengthy debate. They urged the commission to take a more deliberative approach.

Critics said the arch’s size would disrupt the carefully designed view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery meant to symbolize national reunification after the Civil War.

The arch would stand more than twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial and nearly half the height of the Washington Monument.

Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety and congressional approval were also raised. Trump has disagreed with claims that Congress must sign off on the project.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the arch design in May. The National Capital Planning Commission began reviewing the plan in June.

Trump previously said the arch could be funded with unused money from donations he said were raised for the new $400 million ballroom at the White House. But public funds will be used for both the ballroom and the arch.

The White House has not released a cost estimate for the arch.