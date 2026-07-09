Protesters bash proposed Trump arch near Arlington cemetery after early approval

The Brief The National Capital Planning Commission granted preliminary site and building approval for a proposed 250-foot memorial arch at Memorial Circle. The review requires designers to modify the ratio between the main structure and three roof statues to comply with the federal Height of Buildings Act. Project opponents plan to request congressional review, maintaining that federal law requires explicit legislative approval for the development.



A controversial 250-foot Trump memorial arch near Arlington National Cemetery cleared a major hurdle after winning early approval from a federal agency, despite fierce local protests.

The Trump-backed National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) met today and granted preliminary approval for the president's highly contested plan, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

The structure is slated to be built on federal land at Memorial Circle—an area under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service—and despite a long line of opponents taking the floor to voice their outrage, the panel's action signals that the project remains on a fast track for final approval later this year.

As part of the review, the commission is calling for structural modifications to bring the project into compliance with the federal Height of Buildings Act. Under these guidelines, the arch can remain 250 feet tall, but designers will be forced to redistribute the ratio between the main structure and three gold statues planned for its roof.

What they're saying:

For the demonstrators who gathered outside the meeting, minor design tweaks are not enough.

Opponents are demanding a complete and permanent halt to the development, arguing that the sheer scale of the project would permanently deface a historic open landscape.

"The arch would be a slap in the face to our veterans, directly harming those for whom this space is sacred," Susan Douglas, who spoke out against the project, told FOX 5.

Others questioned the inspiration behind the structure's inception.

"The original design of this arch wasn’t born from conversations with military members or entities that serve these populations," Jimmy Shaunnesey said.

The commission admitted that public sentiment remains overwhelmingly negative on Thursday.

"NCPC has received a substantial number of public comments on this project and the vast majority of comments received have been in opposition," NCPC staff member Jamie Herr said, noting that the most common complaints centered on the arch's visual impact on the Arlington National Cemetery setting.

What's next:

The proposal has already secured approval from the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, per FOX 5. Because it sits on federal land, it requires a sign-off from the NCPC to move forward, and the commission staff is recommending approval by the full panel.

Opponents warn that if the commission grants final approval—which the chairman indicated today he expects could come in September—they plan to take their fight straight to Congress, arguing that federal law requires congressional approval for such a project.