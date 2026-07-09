Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs
PHILADELPHIA - The first Freedom Fuel gas station has opened in Philadelphia as part of a White House‑backed effort to offer drivers discounted gasoline.
What we know:
FOX Business says motorists at the station are paying $3.47 per gallon, roughly 50 cents below Pennsylvania’s statewide average.
Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs
"The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia," the White House said in a post on X. "President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket."
The post also featured video of customers praising the discount, with one person calling it "stability that we can enjoy."
The launch follows Trump’s pledge to lower gas prices through the Freedom Fuel Network, a group of 25 stations across the greater Philadelphia region, most in Pennsylvania and several in New Jersey.
Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs
The White House says the network is operated by a retailer that rebranded its locations to align with Trump’s call for lower energy costs.
A spokesperson said the company is not affiliated with the administration and is not receiving federal subsidies, the report said. Instead, the stations are reportedly cutting prices by accepting smaller profit margins. FOX Business has requested additional information from the White House.
The rollout comes as Trump urges gas retailers to immediately lower prices, arguing consumers should be paying less as crude oil futures fall back to levels seen before the recent conflict with Iran.
While the national average sits around $3 per gallon, Trump has pushed for prices closer to $2.50 and has accused some companies of price gouging, warning that federal investigations could follow if prices remain high.
Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs
Freedom Fuel gas station locations
FOX Business says the Freedom Fuel Network's website lists the 25 stations in the following areas:
New Jersey Freedom Fuel gas station locations
- Egg Harbor Township, NJ — 6501 Delilah Rd
- Egg Harbor Township, NJ — 6801 Tilton Rd
- Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ — 1520 County Rd 539
- Marlton, NJ — 160 NJ-73
- West Berlin, NJ — 898 NJ-73
Pennsylvania Freedom Fuel gas station locations:
- Bensalem, PA — 1360 Street Rd
- Boothwyn, PA — 610 Conchester Hwy
- Bristol, PA — 905 Bristol Pike
- Brookhaven, PA — 3919 Edgmont Ave
- Brookhaven, PA — 4612 Edgmont Ave
- Camp Hill, PA — 3811 Hartzdale Dr
- Dresher, PA — 1400 Dreshertown Rd
- Eagleville, PA — 3201 Ridge Pike
- Lansdowne, PA — 6800 E Baltimore Ave
- Millbourne, PA — 6601 Market St
- Philadelphia, PA — 100 Byberry Rd
- Philadelphia, PA — 2200 Island Ave
- Philadelphia, PA — 3101 N Broad St
- Philadelphia, PA — 4043 Germantown Ave
- Philadelphia, PA — 6243 Chestnut St
- Philadelphia, PA — 10960 Bustleton Ave
- Pottstown, PA — 1453 S Hanover St
- Southampton, PA — 17 Street Rd
- Springfield, PA — 400 Baltimore Pike
- Warminster Township, PA — 299 E Street Rd
Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX Business.