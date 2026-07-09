The Brief • The first Freedom Fuel station opened in Philadelphia with gas at $3.47 per gallon.

• The network includes 25 stations rebranded to support Trump’s push for lower energy costs.

• Trump urges retailers to lower prices as crude oil futures fall back to earlier levels.

The first Freedom Fuel gas station has opened in Philadelphia as part of a White House‑backed effort to offer drivers discounted gasoline.

What we know:

FOX Business says motorists at the station are paying $3.47 per gallon, roughly 50 cents below Pennsylvania’s statewide average.

Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs

"The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia," the White House said in a post on X. "President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket."

The post also featured video of customers praising the discount, with one person calling it "stability that we can enjoy."

The launch follows Trump’s pledge to lower gas prices through the Freedom Fuel Network, a group of 25 stations across the greater Philadelphia region, most in Pennsylvania and several in New Jersey.

Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs

The White House says the network is operated by a retailer that rebranded its locations to align with Trump’s call for lower energy costs.

A spokesperson said the company is not affiliated with the administration and is not receiving federal subsidies, the report said. Instead, the stations are reportedly cutting prices by accepting smaller profit margins. FOX Business has requested additional information from the White House.

The rollout comes as Trump urges gas retailers to immediately lower prices, arguing consumers should be paying less as crude oil futures fall back to levels seen before the recent conflict with Iran.

While the national average sits around $3 per gallon, Trump has pushed for prices closer to $2.50 and has accused some companies of price gouging, warning that federal investigations could follow if prices remain high.

Freedom Fuel gas station locations open as Trump pushes for lower energy costs

Freedom Fuel gas station locations

FOX Business says the Freedom Fuel Network's website lists the 25 stations in the following areas:

New Jersey Freedom Fuel gas station locations

Egg Harbor Township, NJ — 6501 Delilah Rd

Egg Harbor Township, NJ — 6801 Tilton Rd

Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ — 1520 County Rd 539

Marlton, NJ — 160 NJ-73

West Berlin, NJ — 898 NJ-73

Pennsylvania Freedom Fuel gas station locations:

Bensalem, PA — 1360 Street Rd

Boothwyn, PA — 610 Conchester Hwy

Bristol, PA — 905 Bristol Pike

Brookhaven, PA — 3919 Edgmont Ave

Brookhaven, PA — 4612 Edgmont Ave

Camp Hill, PA — 3811 Hartzdale Dr

Dresher, PA — 1400 Dreshertown Rd

Eagleville, PA — 3201 Ridge Pike

Lansdowne, PA — 6800 E Baltimore Ave

Millbourne, PA — 6601 Market St

Philadelphia, PA — 100 Byberry Rd

Philadelphia, PA — 2200 Island Ave

Philadelphia, PA — 3101 N Broad St

Philadelphia, PA — 4043 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA — 6243 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA — 10960 Bustleton Ave

Pottstown, PA — 1453 S Hanover St

Southampton, PA — 17 Street Rd

Springfield, PA — 400 Baltimore Pike

Warminster Township, PA — 299 E Street Rd

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