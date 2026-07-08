Judge rules temporary injunction on new Virginia gun laws applies statewide

The Brief A circuit court judge ruled that a temporary injunction blocking two new gun laws applies statewide, which essentially stalls enforcement across the Commonwealth. The legal dispute stems from two measures signed by Governor Abigail Spanberger that ban the future sale of certain assault-style firearms, including AR-15-style rifles, and restrict carrying those firearms in public places. The Attorney General's office maintains that a circuit court injunction cannot bind parties not part of the lawsuit, calling the statewide declaration wrong and confirming plans to appeal the decision.



A circuit court judge has ruled that a temporary injunction blocking two new Virginia gun laws applies statewide, expanding a legal battle over the state's newly passed firearms restrictions.

Judge Jeffrey L. Campbell’s decision effectively halts enforcement of the laws until further notice from a higher court.

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The dispute stems from two new gun measures signed by Governor Abigail Spanberger. One bans the future sale of certain assault-style firearms, including AR-15-style rifles, while the other restricts carrying those firearms in public places.

What they're saying:

The Attorney General's office immediately contested the statewide scope of the ruling, maintaining that a circuit court injunction cannot legally bind parties who are not part of the underlying lawsuit.

"Judge Jeffrey L. Campbell’s statewide declaration is wrong, reaches far beyond the case before him and is unsupported by Virginia precedent," Attorney General Jay Jones said in a statement, adding that his office will continue to defend the legislation.

Opponents of the laws, including the National Rifle Association, praised the ruling.

NRA-ILA Executive Director John Commerford stated that the laws are unconstitutional under the Virginia state constitution and said that politicians are trampling on Second Amendment rights.

Supporters of the restrictions argue the laws are necessary measures intended to reduce the severity of mass shootings and increase community safety.

What's next:

The Attorney General plans to appeal the statewide injunction, with the case expected to ultimately be decided by the Virginia Supreme Court.