Trucker convoys protesting COVID-19 mandates return to DC region Friday

A convoy of truckers and other vehicles are back in the D.C. region Friday protesting COVID-19 mandates.

As a result of the convoys arriving, the Metropolitan Police Department is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and possible closures along I-395, I-695, I-295 and in the downtown area.

Some of the truckers were spotted driving through downtown Bethesda Friday afternoon.

For the past two weeks, the convoys have spent most days protesting around the Beltway and on interstate freeways in the District, during the late morning and afternoon hours.

The convoys have had a limited traffic impact on the region so far, but officials warn that drivers should continue allowing for extra driving time before hitting the roads.

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police Department set up rolling road closures to help with the potential traffic. The road closures were later lifted.