Trucker convoy members sue DC

More than a dozen trucker convoy members are suing D.C. for not allowing them into the District during protests earlier this year.

In court documents, they accuse D.C. officials of violating their first amendment rights when they blocked highway exits.

They also claim the blockades led to the deaths of two people in March.

In order to keep traffic moving safely through the area, the Metro Police Department set up rolling road closures and warned drivers to expect traffic on I-395, I-695, and I-295 because of the demonstration activity by the truckers. They recommend motorists consider taking different streets or use alternative transportation such as Metrorail.