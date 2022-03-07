DC trucker convoy expected to slow traffic around DC region Monday

Authorities are anticipating heavy traffic and delays Monday as a trucker convoy again makes their way onto the roads surrounding the nation's capital.

Truckers with the People's Convoy arrived in the D.C. region Sunday from across the U.S. circling the Capital Beltway throughout the day. The convoys are protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, illegal immigration and other issues.

Hundreds of onlookers lined the roadways in support across the area.

Thousands of truckers began traveling toward D.C. this week and stopped in Hagerstown, Maryland Friday.

Maryland State Police say they will work with other agencies to help keep traffic moving and lanes open.

The U.S. protests come after thousands of truckers in Canada rallied and clashed with authorities for weeks in the country's capital earlier this year over COVID mandates.