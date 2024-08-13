Truck strikes I-495 overhead sign causing delays in Forestville
FORESTVILLE, Md. - Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning in Prince George's County after a truck struck an overhead sign along the Capital Beltway in Maryland.
The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 at MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue in the Forestville area.
SKYFOX images show traffic backups in the area while crews make repairs along the shoulder.
No injuries were reported.
