Truck strikes I-495 overhead sign causing delays in Forestville

By
Updated  August 13, 2024 10:59am EDT
FORESTVILLE, Md. - Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning in Prince George's County after a truck struck an overhead sign along the Capital Beltway in Maryland.

Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning in Prince George's County after a truck struck an overhead sign along the Capital Beltway in Maryland.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 495 at MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue in the Forestville area.

SKYFOX images show traffic backups in the area while crews make repairs along the shoulder.

No injuries were reported.

