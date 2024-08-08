Tropical Storm Debby: Washington Nationals move up start time for Thursday’s game

The Washington Nationals have moved up the start time of Thursday’s game in hopes of playing before the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby drench the area.

"Due to forecasted inclement weather, the start time of Thursday’s game vs. the San Francisco Giants has been moved up to 12:05 p.m.," the team posted on its website.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Debby: DC region braces for intense rain, flooding, tornado threats

The storm’s remnants are expected to move into our area Friday, with the most intense periods of energy and downpours coming tonight.

Tropical Storm Debby first made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida. The system then stalled and dumped heavy amounts of rain over the coastal regions of Georgia, South Carolina, and parts of North Carolina.

The storm made a second landfall in South Carolina early Thursday morning on its way up the East Coast. At least six people have died due to the storm, five of them in traffic accidents or from fallen trees.