Triple shooting in Northeast: 2 men, 1 woman shot

Three people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed.

Authorities say around 6:16 p.m., two men and one woman were shot in an alley near 2nd Street and T Street in Northeast. MPD found one man conscious and breathing when they arrived at the scene of the triple shooting. Police say he was shot in the torso, and is seriously injured. The other victims walked to a local hospital.

Investigators are looking into whether the triple shooting was a drive-by. No details regarding the suspect or suspects have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

