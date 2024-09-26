Trayon White meets with Ward 8 seniors, vows to stay on ballot amid bribery charges

A D.C. council member facing allegations of bribery told constituents Thursday he has plans to continue running for reelection in November.

"First question, ‘Is Trayvon White’s name still on the ballot?" Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White read from a sheet of paper at a community meeting.

"The first answer is yes. There is an election November 5. I don’t want to campaign here, per se. That’s not why I’m here, but the reality is yes, I’m on the ballot."

White, who represents Ward 8 and has served on the D.C. Council since 2017, faces allegations of accepting $156,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing D.C. agencies to extend violence intervention contracts.

He was arrested in August and pleaded not guilty in federal court on Sept. 12. He was removed from his committee leadership role for Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs on Sept. 17.

On Thursday, White held a community meeting for Ward 8 residents. It was specifically geared towards senior citizens and their concerns, though White did not publicly address the allegations without divulging specific details.

"I am grateful to be here today. I thank God for all of His blessings. I’m a different season in my life that’s causing me to be more conscious of my thoughts, actions, and deeds," he said. "There’s an open case going on that I can’t speak to, but what I can say is what history has taught me is when you’re under the radar of the FBI…and they want to find something and do something, they will take your family, mother, wife, girlfriend, husband, boyfriend, cousin to carry out their agenda. So, we all must tread lightly in prayer about the devil’s tricks as he tries to destroy us."

Most of the topics addressed Thursday were not about the allegations surrounding White, though some people said the new accusations furthered their opinion that there needs to be a change in leadership.

Jackie Connor sat in the front row at the meeting and described herself as an active member of Ward 8’s community discussions.

"I feel like it’s time to move on to someone who is more active in our community. I understand people are looking for a job, I understand that people are coming from jail and prison, I understand that. But you also got people who are walking on the street who need a job, need housing, and you’re not doing anything about it," Connor said.

Marvia Applewhite, also a Ward 8 resident, said she still supports White despite the accusations.

"It’s part of the system and how the system does things. I just happen to know my history to know well enough to know that when you are doing something right, they always come after you. You’re doing too much and when they don’t understand you and how you are functioning, who’s helping you to get where you are, then they’re really going to attack," Applewhite said.

White did not have a comment for reporters when asked about the mistrust some residents have expressed about city leadership.