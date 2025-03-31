Trayon White announces hints at re-election campaign for DC Council Ward 8 seat

The Brief Trayon White aiming to reclaim his Ward 8 Council seat after being expelled less than two months ago. Ethics violations and bribery charges loom, but White remains eligible to run, with his trial set for 2026. Residency requirements met, as White maintains his primary home in Ward 8 despite links to a Ward 6 apartment.



Former Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White, who was expelled from the D.C. Council less than two months ago, confirmed on social media his bid to reclaim his seat in the upcoming special election.

White revealed his re-election campaign in a Sunday Instagram post celebrating the end of Ramadan, also stating, "ReElection campaign starts tomorrow."

READ MORE: Trial date set for DC councilmember Trayon White in federal bribery case

Trayon White announces Ward 8 re-election bid

What we know:

At least 20 names are already listed as official candidates for the Ward 8 July 15 special election. Trayon White's name is not on the list yet but is still eligible to run since, among other requirements, he has not been convicted of any crime.

Last summer, White was arrested on federal bribery charges, accused of accepting over $150,000 in exchange for steering violence interruption contracts to benefit an associate. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled for 2026.

READ MORE: DC Council votes unanimously to expel Trayon White

Ethics violations and bribery charges loom over campaign

He was expelled from the council in February following an independent investigation that found substantial evidence of council ethics violations.

The federal investigation is separate from the council ethics probe. While an independent council report linked White to an apartment in Ward 6, the council investigation also did not find Trayon White violated residency requirements, as his primary home is still in Ward 8. (White has until April 17th to submit at least 500 signatures from Ward 8 residents.)

READ MORE: Report finds Trayon White violated DC Council's Code of Conduct