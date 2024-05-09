Transit police officer fires shot at armed suspect in Suitland Metro station

A Metro Transit police officer fired a shot in the Suitland Metro station after a suspect pulled a gun on him Wednesday night.

According to WMATA, the MTPD officer was on patrol at the station when a Metro employee told him that just before 9 p.m. a man with a gun in his waistband came into the station and jumped the fare.

The officer found the suspect on the platform and began to give him verbal commands when the suspect suddenly pulled the gun from his waistband.

The MTPD officer then fired one round from his service weapon. The suspect was not hit and discarded his handgun, which was later recovered by responding officers.

The officer was able to take the suspect into custody without further use of force and no injuries were reported by the suspect or officer.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Willie Diante Williams, was arrested on scene and charged with having a loaded handgun on his person.

He is currently being held at Prince George’s County Detention Center with no bond.