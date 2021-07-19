3 children dead after early morning house fire in Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George's County

Authorities say three children under the age of 12 have died after a house fire in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George's County.

Firefighters responded to the townhouse fire in the 2400 block of Iverson Street around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews transported three children to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Officials say three other occupants – two adults and one child -- evacuated.

A firefighter was also transported with minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.