3 children dead after early morning house fire in Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George's County
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say three children under the age of 12 have died after a house fire in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George's County.
Firefighters responded to the townhouse fire in the 2400 block of Iverson Street around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
Emergency crews transported three children to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.
Officials say three other occupants – two adults and one child -- evacuated.
A firefighter was also transported with minor burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
