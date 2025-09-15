Tramell Tillman becomes first Black actor to win Emmy for supporting drama actor

article

The Brief Tramell Tillman won the Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series." He is the first Black actor to win the award. The DC area native brought his mother to the award ceremony, and thanked her in his speech.



Tramell Tillman has officially made history with his emotional Emmy win on Sunday night.

What we know:

The DC area native took home the award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his role in "Severance."

Tillman, 40, is the first Black actor to win that category in the Emmy's 77-year history.

He beat out his fellow co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro, as well as Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell from "The White Lotus," and James Marsden from "Paradise."

What they're saying:

Tillman, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Prince George's County, started off his acceptance speech with a quote from his mom, who watched tearfully from the audience.

"You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public."

He went on to praise his mother, saying, "Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you."