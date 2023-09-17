Several suspicious fires in Gaithersburg under investigation, Montgomery County fire officials say

Image 1 of 10 ▼ 400 block S. Frederick Ave.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue say they are investigating several suspicious fires that broke out in Gaithersburg Sunday morning, including vehicle fires and a structure fire.

Fire officials say on Sunday, Sept. 17, they began investigating about half a dozen fires in the same area of Gaithersburg – two of which caused significant damage.

One of the blazes first broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the Holbrook Center in the 400 block of S. Frederick Ave. near Education Blvd. The two-alarm fire was brought under control after about an hour. No injuries were reported.

Officials said it appeared to have been several separate fires inside the building, which holds several different businesses.

Then around 3:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 3 Russell Ave. where they found several vehicles on fire. They say these fires likely spread to the storage area above a restaurant, which was engulfed in flames. A nearby fence also caught on fire as a result.

At least 65 firefighters were on scene and officials said the flames were knocked down quickly. No injuries were reported but there was significant damage to one of the cars and La Frontera restaurant.

Montgomery County Fire and Explosives investigators are seeking information about these fires. They ask anyone with tips on these incidents or any other suspicious activity in the area to call 240-777-2442.