Train car catches fire in Springfield rail yard; no injuries reported

A train had to be put out in a rail yard in Fairfax County Thursday morning, the Fairfax County Fire Department says.

Firefighters were called to the area in the 6000 block of Industrial Road in Springfield where flames were seen shooting out of the unoccupied train.

Crews were still working to extinguish the fire around 10 a.m. Thankfully, no firefighters or civilians were injured in the process.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but it appeared to have broken out in the first car of the train.

