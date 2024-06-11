Expand / Collapse search

Traffic stops for family of geese on I-395 in Virginia

Updated  June 11, 2024 8:22am EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A family of geese crossing a busy roadway brought traffic to a halt in Virginia on Tuesday.

FOX 5’s Annie Mae said the geese were crossing the I-395 Express Lanes after Edsall Road in the Alexandria area around 8 a.m.

An officer was on the scene making sure the geese crossed safely. The incident caused delays between the Beltway and the 14th Street Bridge.

No injuries were reported.

