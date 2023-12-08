Traffic on I-495 due to multi-vehicle crash, suspect fleeing the scene

Police say there are significant delays on I-495 and New Hampshire Avenue Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash, with reports of one suspect firing shots before fleeing the scene.

Maryland State Police attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he hopped a fence and fled into a nearby neighborhood in Prince George's County.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, described as an African American male in a white T-shirt.

Traffic in the area is backed up due to the collision causing significant delays, and drivers are being advised to find alternate routes.