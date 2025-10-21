Traffic Alert: Tuesday delays in Bethesda, Cabin John and Woodbridge

The Brief Disabled tractor trailer blocks two lanes near Cabin John, causing hour-long Beltway delays. Multi-car crash in Bethesda adds to Outer Loop backups near Old Georgetown Road. I-95 and BW Parkway crashes slow traffic through Woodbridge and Greenbelt.



Drivers across the Washington, D.C. region are facing delays during the Tuesday morning commute due to multiple incidents causing significant backups.

Beltway backups

FOX 5's Annie Mae says the Outer Loop of the Beltway near Cabin John, a disabled tractor trailer just past Clara Barton Parkway has two right lanes blocked. Delays from the Dulles Toll Road stretch to nearly an hour.

In Woodbridge, a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 just after Prince William Parkway has been moved to the shoulder, but drivers are still seeing delays from Dale Boulevard.

Crashes slow commute

In Greenbelt, a crash on northbound BW Parkway near Explorer Road is causing delays. The lane status remains unclear.

Another multi-vehicle collision has been reported on the Outer Loop between Old Georgetown Road and the Bradley Boulevard overpass in the Bethesda area. Some lanes are blocked, adding to the morning congestion.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and check traffic apps for alternate routes.