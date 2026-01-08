Trae Young traded to Washington Wizards for CJ Mccollum, Corey Kispert: reports

The Atlanta Hawks have traded four‑time All‑Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, according to multiple reports.

Young was listed out for Wednesday’s game and sat on the bench in street clothes as the Hawks faced New Orleans. McCollum, a veteran shooting guard, and Kispert, a forward, were also held out of Washington’s loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by Expand

The Associated Press reported the trade had not yet received the required league approval, with the trade call expected Thursday.

FOX News reported that Washington was Young’s preferred destination and that the sides had been working toward a deal.

Since entering the NBA as the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft, Young ranks 10th in total points, 12th in points per game, and first in both assists and assists per game, the AP said.

He leaves Atlanta as the Hawks’ career leader in assists and 3‑pointers and ranks fourth in free throws and sixth in points.