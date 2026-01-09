Trae Young posts photo of new Washington Wizards jersey as trade made official

Trae Young is officially a Washington Wizard.

The four‑time All‑Star posted a photo of his new jersey hanging in his locker Friday morning. The team is expected to officially introduced him at a press conference on Friday.

The Atlanta Hawks traded Young in a blockbuster deal for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert earlier this week.

Since entering the NBA as the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft, Young ranks 10th in total points, 12th in points per game, and first in both assists and assists per game, the Associated Press reported.

The Wizards posted a video to X showing highlights from his career.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 8: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks free throw during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.