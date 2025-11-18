Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on I-495 in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. - A tractor-trailer struck an overpass along I-495 in Prince George’s County early Tuesday, causing debris to scatter across the roadway and disrupting traffic.
The crash happened on the inner loop at MD-704, just past Exit 19 in the Lanham area.
Metal and scaffolding debris fell onto the beltway, forcing lane closures and delays at the overpass.
What's next:
Officials said extended closures are expected through the morning commute.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.