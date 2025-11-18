Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on I-495 in Prince George’s County

The Brief Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-495 in Lanham. Metal and scaffolding debris scattered across roadway. Lane closures expected through morning commute.



A tractor-trailer struck an overpass along I-495 in Prince George’s County early Tuesday, causing debris to scatter across the roadway and disrupting traffic.

The crash happened on the inner loop at MD-704, just past Exit 19 in the Lanham area.

Metal and scaffolding debris fell onto the beltway, forcing lane closures and delays at the overpass.

What's next:

Officials said extended closures are expected through the morning commute.