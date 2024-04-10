Tractor trailer fire on I-270 in Urbana fills sky with smoke, flames

Smoke and flames filled the sky over Interstate 270 in Urbana on Wednesday after a tractor trailer caught fire.

Authorities say the tractor trailer caught fire along the southbound lanes of the highway before MD-108 shortly before 6 a.m.

Police a driver in a passing car signaled to the truck driver that the trailer was in flames. The driver pulled over to the shoulder before the trailer became fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported at the scene. Police say the vehicle was carrying household goods.

Delays are being reported from MD-85, but are also being reported in the northbound lanes.

