Tractor-trailer crashes, overturns on I-270 in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - A tractor-trailer overturned after crashing early Wednesday morning along Interstate-270 in Montgomery County.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the northbound I-270 spur before Democracy Boulevard.
Fire officials say one person was transported. Hazmat crews also responded after a fuel leak was reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
