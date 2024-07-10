Expand / Collapse search

Tractor-trailer crashes, overturns on I-270 in Montgomery County

By
Published  July 10, 2024 6:31am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

BETHESDA, Md. - A tractor-trailer overturned after crashing early Wednesday morning along Interstate-270 in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the northbound I-270 spur before Democracy Boulevard.

Fire officials say one person was transported. Hazmat crews also responded after a fuel leak was reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tractor-trailer crashes, overturns on I-270 in Montgomery County