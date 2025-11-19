The Brief Tractor-trailer crash on I-495 near Springfield Interchange causes morning delays. Reported around 4:30 a.m., blocking right lanes and the shoulder; no injuries. Rain lingers until mid-morning, with extended closure expected.



A tractor-trailer crash along the Outer Loop of I-495 in Virginia is causing delays Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. between the Springfield Interchange and Van Dorn Street.

Several right lanes and the shoulder are blocked, but no injuries have been reported.

Rain lingering across the region is expected to move out by mid-morning. An extended closure is expected.