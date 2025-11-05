Tractor-trailer crash, fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Fredericksburg Wednesday

The Brief A tractor-trailer fire shut down parts of I-95 southbound near U.S. Route 17 overnight. Traffic was rerouted onto VA-3 and U.S. Route 1 to bypass the crash site. Crews are still clearing debris, with delays expected through Wednesday morning.



A tractor-trailer fire and crash caused a partial shutdown of I-95 southbound near U.S. Route 17 overnight, causing major delays through the Fredericksburg area.

Southbound lanes

All southbound traffic was diverted onto VA-3/Plank Road and U.S. Route 1 before rejoining I-95 past the crash site.

As of early Wednesday, the left lane had reopened, allowing some traffic to pass.

Morning delays expected

Crews remain on scene clearing debris and delays are expected to continue through the morning commute.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.