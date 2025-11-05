Tractor-trailer crash, fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Fredericksburg Wednesday
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A tractor-trailer fire and crash caused a partial shutdown of I-95 southbound near U.S. Route 17 overnight, causing major delays through the Fredericksburg area.
Southbound lanes
All southbound traffic was diverted onto VA-3/Plank Road and U.S. Route 1 before rejoining I-95 past the crash site.
As of early Wednesday, the left lane had reopened, allowing some traffic to pass.
Morning delays expected
Crews remain on scene clearing debris and delays are expected to continue through the morning commute.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.