Tractor-trailer crash causes major delays in Virginia
DULLES, Va. - A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays for drivers in Virginia.
The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the inner-loop of Interstate-495 near Dulles Toll Road.
The crash appears to be serious, but authorities have not yet released information about potential injuries or fatalities.
