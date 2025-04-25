Expand / Collapse search

Tractor-trailer crash causes major delays in Virginia

Updated  April 25, 2025 6:39am EDT
The Brief

    • Tractor-trailer crash reported at 4:30 a.m. on I-495 near Dulles Toll Road.
    • Significant delays affecting drivers in Virginia.
    • Authorities have not disclosed details on injuries or fatalities.

DULLES, Va. - A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays for drivers in Virginia.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the inner-loop of Interstate-495 near Dulles Toll Road.

The crash appears to be serious, but authorities have not yet released information about potential injuries or fatalities.

