Tractor-trailer crash causes major delays in Virginia

The Brief Tractor-trailer crash reported at 4:30 a.m. on I-495 near Dulles Toll Road. Significant delays affecting drivers in Virginia. Authorities have not disclosed details on injuries or fatalities.



A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays for drivers in Virginia.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the inner-loop of Interstate-495 near Dulles Toll Road.

The crash appears to be serious, but authorities have not yet released information about potential injuries or fatalities.

