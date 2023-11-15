Tractor-trailer clips vehicle in fatal Fairfax County crash: police

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County.

Police say the crash occurred on Nov. 9, at 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 495 at the 175-mile marker.



According to police, a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling west on I-495 at a slow speed. The Honda was partially on the right shoulder and partially in the right travel lane. A westbound tractor-trailer clipped the Honda in the rear. Police say the two vehicles then ran off the left side of I-495 and struck the Jersey wall. Both vehicles came to rest on the left shoulder.



The driver of the Honda has been identified as 40-year-old Nicole M. Lewis, of Dumfries, Va. Lewis died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.



The driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as 30-year-old Yvens Civil, of New Jersey. Civil was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.