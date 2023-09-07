Tractor-trailer cab engulfed in flames on I-95 in Fairfax County

Flames engulfed the cab of a tractor-trailer Wednesday night in Fairfax County.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. along southbound I-95 near exit 160 in the Woodbridge area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tractor-trailer cab engulfed in flames on I-95 (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)

When firefighters arrived, the cab of the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.