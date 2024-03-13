Tractor-trailer accident in McLean causes major delays into Montgomery County

Officials report a tractor-trailer collision in McLean on the outerloop causing major delays.

The collision appears to have shutdown three lanes of the four-lane highway. According to officials, the collision involves two tractor trailers and one vehicle. Officials are on the scene of I-495 near Georgetown Pike.

There is currently heavy traffic in Montgomery County coming down from I-270 Spur heading past River Road.

No reported injuries. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.