Tractor-trailer accident in McLean causes major delays into Montgomery County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Officials report a tractor-trailer collision in McLean on the outerloop causing major delays.
The collision appears to have shutdown three lanes of the four-lane highway. According to officials, the collision involves two tractor trailers and one vehicle. Officials are on the scene of I-495 near Georgetown Pike.
There is currently heavy traffic in Montgomery County coming down from I-270 Spur heading past River Road.
No reported injuries. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.