Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County
9
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Prince George's County, Northwest Montgomery County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, District of Columbia
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:31 AM EDT until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EDT until TUE 12:45 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:30 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County

Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

By
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Isaias is bringing strong winds, heavy rains and the threat of tornadoes to the mid-Atlantic region Tuesday as the storm makes its way up the east coast.

Although downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina, Isaias triggered multiple tornado warnings during the morning hours in St. Mary’s County, Charles County, Calvert County and other parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Leonardtown, Maryland around 6:30 a.m. 

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia as the heavy rain continues.

TRACKING ISAIAS FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 4

Mike Thomas has the latest FOX 5 Weather forecast as we TRACK ISAIAS Tuesday, August 4

Residents across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are faced with flooding concerns, possible storm damage and power outages as the storm moves through.

The storm is quickly moving north and could be out of the region by the afternoon hours. There is the potential that Isaias could bring between three and six inches of rain to parts of the D.C. region before it moves out.

Northern Virginia makes preparations for Isaias

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports from Alexandria as the city braces for Isaias.

Annapolis braces for Isaias

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports from Annapolis as the city braces for Isaias.

