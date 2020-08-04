Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

Isaias is bringing strong winds, heavy rains and the threat of tornadoes to the mid-Atlantic region Tuesday as the storm makes its way up the east coast.

Although downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina, Isaias triggered multiple tornado warnings during the morning hours in St. Mary’s County, Charles County, Calvert County and other parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Leonardtown, Maryland around 6:30 a.m.

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia as the heavy rain continues.

Residents across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are faced with flooding concerns, possible storm damage and power outages as the storm moves through.

The storm is quickly moving north and could be out of the region by the afternoon hours. There is the potential that Isaias could bring between three and six inches of rain to parts of the D.C. region before it moves out.

